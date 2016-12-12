Photo gallery: Washington Wizards at Miami Heat | Mon., Dec. 12, 2016

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks against the Washington Wizards in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami. The Heat won 112-101.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) goes to the basket against Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) prepares to shoot against Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against the Miami Heat in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) prepares to shoot as Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington (2) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, left, and Josh McRoberts (4) defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives as Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, left. passes after recovering a loose ball against Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder (17) goes to the basket against the Washington Wizards in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Mon., Dec. 12, 2016, in Miami.
Alan Diaz
AP