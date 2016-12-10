Weary Heat can’t finish against Bulls

When coach Erik Spoelstra walked out of the Heat locker room for his pregame news conference Saturday night, a happy, smiling Hassan Whiteside was by his side.
“This is for you guys,” Spoelstra said with a grin, trying to drive home the point that the Heat’s coach and $98 million center were still on good terms even after he yanked him for not playing with enough energy in the third quarter on Friday in Cleveland.
“Yeah, we spoke today after the walkthrough,” Spoelstra continued. “It’s all part of the maturation process of Hassan Whiteside and how important he is to us and him playing at his highest level. You can see it when he’s playing at an extremely high intensity level.”
Whiteside came out with plenty of intensity in the first half, posting 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 18 stellar minutes.
But he ran into foul trouble in the second half, Chicago went on an 18-2 run early in the third quarter and the Heat, playing its fourth game in five nights, dropped its fifth consecutive game with a tough-to-stomach 105-100 loss to Dwyane Wade and the Bulls at the United Center.
“That team over there, they’re scrappy,” Wade said.
Jimmy Butler scored 31 points and had seven rebounds and five assists to lead Chicago, which made 28 of its 31 free-throw attempts and scored 20 second-chance points.
The Heat, the worst free-throw shooting team in the league, made only 11 of 18 from the charity stripe.
The teams went into the break tied at 55 before Wayne Ellington opened the second half with a three-pointer. Chicago then went on an 18-2 run while Whiteside was busy racking up fouls. He picked up four in the quarter and scored only four points and grabbed one rebound in 14 minutes in the second half. He finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 32 minutes.
