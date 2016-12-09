Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers | Fri., Dec. 9, 2016

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left and Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside battle for the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 114-84.
Tony Dejak
AP
Miami Heat's Willie Reed, left, is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Chris Andersen in the second half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, top, is fouled by Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) drives past Miami Heat's Josh McRoberts (4) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP
Miami Heat's Derrick Williams, right, passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) shoots over Miami Heat's Rodney McGruder (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, goes over Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside's back as Kevin Love (0) watches in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' DeAndre Liggins, left, drives to the basket against Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert, left, passes against Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Dec. 9, 2016, in Cleveland.
Tony Dejak
AP