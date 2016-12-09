Richardson rejoins Heat, but won’t play until Saturday at earliest

1:27 Whiteside on undermanned Heat: 'I'll go to war with these guys.' Pause

2:22 Tyler Johnson poured in a career-high 27 points in loss to Hawks

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:48 Gov. Rick Scott announces that Zika zone in Miami Beach has been lifted

9:32 Miami-Dade Police release body-cam footage of arrest of woman in wheelchair

1:46 Man robs Miami supermarket with gun

1:50 Gov. Rick Scott lifts a Zika transmission zone

1:36 Cellphone footage shows arrest of woman in wheelchair