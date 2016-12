More Videos

0:54 Rodney McGruder talks about ankle he rolled

1:27 Whiteside on undermanned Heat: 'I'll go to war with these guys.'

2:22 Tyler Johnson poured in a career-high 27 points in loss to Hawks

3:29 James Johnson will sit out Tuesday's game vs. Knicks

2:32 Josh Richardson provides an update on his sprained ankle

1:31 Wayne Ellington eager to help Heat's three-point game

3:55 Whiteside said he missed playing lob game with Dragic

2:03 Dragic said he and Whiteside have always had chemistry

1:55 Hassan Whiteside to have an MRI on his left knee

2:49 Wayne Ellington will return to action tonight vs. Celtics

1:42 Erik Spoelstra discusses the Heat's loss to the 76ers