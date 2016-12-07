Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks | Wed., Dec. 7, 2016

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) is fouled by Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) as he goes up for a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) scores in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) scores as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) shoots against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer yells to his team in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries (43) battles Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed (35) passes as Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries (43) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wed., Dec. 7, 2016, in Atlanta.
John Bazemore
AP