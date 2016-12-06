Photo gallery: New York Knicks at Miami Heat | Tues., Dec. 6, 2016

Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington drives past Knicks' Brandon Jennings in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington gets ready to shoot to the basket in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson shoots to the basket over Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (left) and Carmelo Anthony in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder, goes to the basket against Knicks' Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson drives to the basket against Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams goes to the basket against Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder, goes to the basket against Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat center Willie Reed goes to the basket against Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and New York Knicks game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Dec. 6, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com