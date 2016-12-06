Anthony scores 35 and Knicks overwhelm outmanned Heat

2:04 Dwyane Wade talks about beating the Heat in his return to Miami Pause

0:39 Dwyane Wade returns to the AAA to face Miami Heat

2:32 Josh Richardson provides an update on his sprained ankle

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

0:44 Man caught looking up women's skirts in Walmart

1:14 911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

1:22 Young fans get a special visit from Dolphins