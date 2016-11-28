Photo gallery: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat | Mon., Nov. 28, 2016

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic intentionally fouls Boston Celtics Marcus Smart after having words in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside tries to guard Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas as he passes the ball in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic charges the basket while Celtics Isaiah Thomas guards him in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat Derrick Williams fails to stop Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassn Whiteside fouls Boston Celtics Kelly Olynyk in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic and center Hassan Whiteside chase a lose ball in the second quarter as they play the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside dunks the ball late in the second quarter as they play the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson is guarded by Boston Celtics Avery Bradley in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat Derrick Williams pulls the ball away from the Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside is pressed by Boston Celtics Tyler Zeller in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic and Boston Celtics Marcus Smart have words in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside is fouled by Boston Celtics Marcus Smart in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Nov. 28, 2016.
