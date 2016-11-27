Photo gallery: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat | Sat., Nov. 26, 2016

Memphis Grizzlies forward Troy Williams (10) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies forward Deyonta Davis (23) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, right, defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen, right, loses control of the ball as Miami Heat forward James Johnson, left, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) goes to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) and guard Andrew Harrison (5) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale waves as he is introduced before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. Fizzle was formerly an assistant coach with the Miami Heat.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams (22) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Troy Williams (10) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale talks with referee Karl Lane (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, left, drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Troy Williams, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) shoots over Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates with guard Andrew Harrison, right, after making a three-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, right, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) react after Whiteside was fouled by center Marc Gasol, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) attempts a three point basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) react after Whiteside was fouled by center Marc Gasol, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, right, hugs Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale, left, after an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107. Fizzle was a former assistant coach with the Heat.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters, center, drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) and forward Jarell Martin, right, defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami. The Grizzlies defeated the Heat 110-107.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, left, defends Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) looks to pass as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, left, and guard Dion Waiters (11) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) shoots as Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol drives to the basket as Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside, center, defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Miami.
Lynne Sladky
AP