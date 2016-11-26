Gasol, Conley lead Grizzlies in 110-107 win over the Heat

Erik Spoelstra expected a strong response from Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies after the Heat went into their building Friday night, took advantage of a short-handed lineup on a minutes restriction and put an end to their six-game winning streak.
He was right.
Behind a season-high 28 points from Gasol and 11 fourth quarter points from point guard Mike Conley, the Grizzlies salvaged the second night of a back-to-back against the Heat in a thrilling 110-107 victory that featured 13 lead changes at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Heat (5-11) got a season-high 28 points from Dion Waiters, but couldn’t get the ball back in his hands to take the final shot. Josh Richardson did and missed a three-pointer shortly before the buzzer, dropping the Heat to 2-6 at home this season.
The Heat entered Saturday night’s game 3-0 when it scored 100 points, but 0-9 when it went into the fourth quarter when it didn’t have a lead. Those numbers are now 3-1 and 0-10 respectively.
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 82 before Conley took over late. The $153 million point guard drove to the basket with two minutes to play, hit a layup and drew a foul on Hassan Whiteside to extend the Grizzlies lead to 105-100. Moments later he buried a three-pointer to extend Memphis’ lead to 108-101 with 1:25 remaining.
Whiteside finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. The Heat had seven players score in double figures. Richardson had 15 points and five assists and Tyler Johnson added 12 points off the bench.
Waiters scored nine points and the Heat made 9 of its first 14 shots in building a 31-24 lead in the first quarter. But he didn’t score in the second quarter, Miami made only nine of its final 27 shots of the half and went into the break trailing 51-49.
Gasol, who only had nine points on 4 of 11 shooting Friday night in the Heat's 90-81 in Memphis, scored 19 points in the first half and finished with three rebounds and six assists. He was often a handful for the Heat defense, which allowed the Grizzlies to shoot 50.7 percent from the field.
