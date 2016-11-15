Photo gallery: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat | Tues., Nov. 15, 2016

Miami Heat Tyler Johnson passes the ball in the second quarter as they play the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Tyelr Johnson charges between Atlanta Hawks Dennis Schroder, 17, and Kent Bazemore, 24, in the second quarter to make a basket at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson charges the basket as Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard defends in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@maimiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside Atlanta Hawks Mike Muscala in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@maimiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside steals a rebound from Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@maimiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside steals a rebound from Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@maimiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside steals a rebound from Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@maimiherald.com
Miami Heat Tyler Johnson charges the basket over Atlanta Hawks Dennis Schroder in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Dion Waiters pushes his way to the basket as the Heat play the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside blocks Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard in the second quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Tues., Nov. 15, 2016.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com