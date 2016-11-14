Photo gallery: Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs | Mon., Nov. 14, 2016

San Antonio Spurs guard Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots in front of Miami Heat Forward Justise Winslow(20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
Ronald Cortes
AP
Miami Head head coach Erik Spoelstra argues a call during game against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge(12) is fouled by Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams(22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) of Spain, fights for position against Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovic argues with official Rodney Mott during in game against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) of Spain, and San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) of France, look at the ball as Miami Heat Forward Justise Winslow(20) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) drives on San Antonio Spurs forward Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
San Antonio Spurs guard Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts to a foul against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow(20) dunks by San Antonio Spurs guard Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Mon., Nov. 14, 2016, in San Antonio.
