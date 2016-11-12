Heat goes cold again, drops fourth straight game to Jazz

Miami Heat’s biggest issue this season.
So far, they’ve been pretty much dead on.
Saturday night, it the was the same old story. Another long third quarter scoring drought put the Heat in a big hole it couldn’t climb out of and the visiting Utah Jazz, playing its fifth road game in seven nights, emerged with a 102-91 victory at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Trailing by only five points at the half, Miami (2-6) missed its first 10 shots after the intermission before Josh McRoberts, playing for the first time this season, finally ended the misery with a 13-foot jumper at the 6:19 mark of the third quarter.
By then, Utah (7-4) was ahead 13 points and on its way to extending its lead to as much as 21 points early in the fourth quarter. Losers of four consecutive games and now 1-4 at home, the Heat shot six-of-23 from the field (26 percent) in the third quarter and 46.9 percent for the game.
The Heat, which came into Saturday’s game as the third-worst shooting team in the league (41.7 percent) and the second-worst scoring team in the league (96.1 points per game), trimmed Utah’s lead to 86-75 on a Rodney McGruder three-pointer with 6:32 to play. But that’s as close as Miami would really get.
Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes. Gordon Hayward led Utah, which shot 49.4 percent, with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
The Jazz, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, was playing without starting point guard George Hill (thumb) for the fourth game in a row, reserve forward Boris Diaw (bone bruise) for the eighth game in a row and lost starting power forward Derrick Favors after only six minutes due to left knee soreness.
Still, none of that really slowed Utah down. The Jazz, which led by as many as eight points in the first half, led 23-21 after one first quarter and 52-47 at the half.
With Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle) out for the first time this season, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra started Josh Richardson in Dragic’s place and went to some different rotations in the first half.
McRoberts was the first center to come into the game – ahead of Willie Reed – and Derrick Williams, who had played only three minutes total in the Heat’s first seven games, entered in Luke Babbitt’s usual spot in the second quarter. Babbitt started the game 0-for-3 from three-point range.
Williams scored his first points of the season on a dunk and then followed it up with a layup moments later that tied the score at 47. But Gordon Heyward, who led the Jazz with 13 first half points, scored the final five points of the half on a dunk and corner three.
Then, the Heat opened the second half by missing its first 10 shots and the Jazz were in control for the duration.
Comments