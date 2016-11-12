Photo gallery: Utah Jazz at Miami Heat | Sat., Nov. 12, 2016

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters looks to pass the ball against Utah's center Rudy Gobert in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow dunks in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami’s Hassan Whiteside gets blocked by Utah’s Rudy Gobert and guard Dante Exum on Saturday night.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson shoots to the basket over Utah's forward Joe Johnson in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson shoots to the basket against Utah's forward Joe Johnson in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov.12, 2016.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reacts as they lose in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson gets blocked by Utah's forward Gordon Hayward and guard Trey Lyles in the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside drives against Utah's forward Gordon Hayward in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow goes to the basket against Utah's guard Shelving Mack in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside walks on the court during the first quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson drives against Utah's center Jeff Withey in the second quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz, NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks to forward James Johnso, in the third quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow goes to the basket against Utah's guard Joe Johnson and center Rudy Gobert in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow drives to the basket against Utah's guard Rodney Hood in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Utah's forward Trey Lyles, left, and center Rudy Gobert in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson reacts in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson goes to the basket against Utah's center Rudy Gobert, left, and forward Gordon Hayward in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
From left: Miami Heat Josh Richardson; Hassan Whiteside; Dion Waiters; and Luke Babbitt sit on the bench at the end of the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz NBA game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
