A Miami Heat player buys season tickets for the family of a fallen soldier

2:07 Dion Waiters talks about his return trip to OKC Pause

3:19 Dragic explains how he changed his shot this summer

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:45 Increase in Parkinson’s disease over 30 years, shows Mayo Clinic study

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets