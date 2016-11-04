Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors | Fri., Nov. 4, 2016

Miami Heat's Justise Winslow drives to the net past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Nov. 4, 2016, in Toronto.
Jon Blacker
AP
Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas, left, is fouled by Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Nov. 4, 2016, in Toronto.
Jon Blacker
AP
Toronto Raptors' Patrick Patterson, left, goes for the basket against Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Nov. 4, 2016, in Toronto.
Jon Blacker
AP
Toronto Raptors' DeMarre Carroll, left, works around Miami Heat's Justise Winslow during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Nov. 4, 2016, in Toronto.
Jon Blacker
AP
Miami Heat's Dion Waiters, center, shoots between Toronto Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas, left, and DeMarre Carroll during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Nov. 4, 2016, in Toronto.
Jon Blacker
AP
Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, gets position on Miami Heat's Justise Winslow during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri., Nov. 4, 2016, in Toronto.
Jon Blacker
AP