Heat lacks fourth-quarter firepower in loss to Raptors

Annihilated by 27 points in its last visit here, a Game 7 playoff loss six months ago, the Heat was right there Friday, down by just three to begin the fourth and by five midway through the quarter.
Alas, there wasn’t enough firepower for the Heat, which shot 6 for 22 in a 15-point fourth quarter and succumbed 96-87 to the Raptors at Air Canada Centre.
The Heat went the first 4:35 of the fourth without a field goal, missing its first seven shots.
Hassan Whiteside (21 points, 16 rebounds) did all he could, outplaying Jonas Valanciunas and setting a Heat record with his fifth consecutive double-double to start a season. Tyler Johnson scored 16, continuing an impressive start.
Goran Dragic, who scored 13 of his 17 in the first half, didn’t score in the second half until barely more than two minutes left in the game.
And there wasn’t enough support elsewhere. Dion Waiters had his fourth poor shooting game in five outings, missing six of eight shots on a four-point night. Justise Winslow (13 points) missed his first seven shots, closing 5 for 18 from the field, with many of those misses in the paint. And Luke Babbitt scored just three on 1 for 5 shooting.
Josh Richardson, playing his first game of the season after being sidelined nearly two months with a knee injury, played key fourth-quarter minutes but finished 0 for 4 from the field in 12 minutes.
Down by 16, the Heat climbed back into the game thanks in part to James Johnson, who scored nine of his 11 in the third, leaving Miami down 75-72 heading to the fourth.
Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan scored 34, setting a Raptors record with five consecutive games of 30 or more. Terrence Ross scored 16 of his 20 in the first half.
Comments