Photo gallery: Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat | Tues., Nov. 1, 2016

Miami Heat's forward Justise Winslow shoots over Kings' center DeMarcus Cousins, 15 and guard Matt Barnes, 22, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat's center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Kings' center Kosta Kouros, 41, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's center Willie Reed dunks against Kings' guard Ty Lawson, 10, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Goran Dragic, goes to the basket against Kings' guard Garrett Temple, left and forward Rudy Gay, 8, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket against Kings' forward Rudy Gay, 8, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Dion Waiters holds head coach Erik Spoelstra as he reacts in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's center Hassan Whiteside dunks against Kings' center Kosta Koufof in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts as the Heat forced extra time in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward Josh McRoberts greets guard Tyler Johnson, center, in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward Udonis Haslem reacts in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Kings' forward Rudy Gay in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Kings' center DeMarcus Cousins in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Kings' guards Tyler Lawson and Arron Afflalo, 40, in the fourth quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket between Kings' guard Ben McLemore, 23, and forward Anthony Tolliver in the third quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward Udonis Haslem shoots to the basket in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game, at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Tyler Johnson goes to the basket against Kings' center Kosta Koufos, 41, in the third quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward Luke Babitt drives against Kings' guards Matt Barnes, 22 and Arron Afflalo, 40, in the first quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward James Johnson drives against Kings' forward Rudy Gay, 8, in the second quarter of the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tues., Nov. 1, 2016.
