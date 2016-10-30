Photo gallery: Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs | Sun., Oct. 30, 2016

The Heat’s Goran Dragic tends to center Hassan Whiteside, who scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds but had to leave the game late because of leg cramps.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside attempts a shot in the fourth quarter as they play the San Antonio Spurs at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
The Heat’s Justise Winslow drives to the basket over the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard in the second quarter on Sunday. Winslow scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters collides with San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathan Simmons in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside tries to defend San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathan Simmons in the first quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic drives to the basket in the fourth quarter as the team plays the San Antonio Spurs at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside dunks the ball over San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol in the third quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside dunks the ball after a pass from Goran Dragic over San Antonio Spurs Pau Gasol in the third quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside walks off the court after a leg injury in the fourth quarter as they play the San Antonio Spurs at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside walks off the court with guard Josh Richardson after a leg injury in the fourth quarter as they play the San Antonio Spurs at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic passes the ball to center Hassan Whiteside around San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol in the fourth quarter at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside gets a rebound from San Antonio Spurs forward David Lee in the first quarter of their game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic screams after a basket to tie the score in the fourth quarter as they play the San Antonio Spurs at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the court as they play the San Antonio Spurs at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 30, 2016.
