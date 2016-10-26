Heat make some noise in season opener with win over Magic

It used to be Erik Spoelstra didn’t want the Heat to pay any attention to “the noise.”
He wanted them to deflect it. But with this Heat team, hearing all the negativity about how bad they’re supposed to be, could end up serving them well.
Wednesday, the rag-tag collection of journeymen and misfits Pat Riley signed this summer after Dwyane Wade left to Chicago – or the refugees as Justise Winslow calls them – came together with what Wade left behind and pieced together an impressive, 108-96 opening night win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
On a night the Heat’s three-point shots weren’t falling (4-of-16), Miami flashed speed, athleticism and plenty of grit, scoring a whopping 74 points in the paint while holding Orlando to 37.9 percent shooting on the defensive end.
Hassan Whiteside led six Heat scorers in double figures with 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes. Tyler Johnson came off the bench and had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
The most impressive stretch for the Heat came the first minute of the fourth quarter when Justise Winslow, Tyler Johnson and Willie Reed opened the quarter with three consecutive thunderous dunks.
Winslow, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks, blew past his defender and threw down a vicious left-handed dunk and then stared into the crowd.
Moments later, Johnson elevated and dunked over 6-9, 255-pound Magic forward Jeff Green, drawing a foul in the process. Johnson hung on the rim to celebrate it.
The series of dunks ended with Reed, the Heat’s backup center soaring for a pass from Johnson for the alley-oop slam. Just like that, the Heat extended its lead to 18.
Trailing 53-50 at the half, Miami came out in the second half and quickly turned the tables on the Magic, outscoring 30-16 in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter.
Goran Dragic finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, but played only 29 minutes and dealt with foul trouble. Still, the Heat did just fine without him running the point.
Dion Waiters, who finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes, established a rewarding connection a trio of times with Whiteside. Then, when he was on the bench, the Heat turned to Johnson and Winslow to handle the point guard distribution duties.
The Heat finished with 27 assists on 47 of its baskets.
▪ Prior to Wednesday's game, the Magic held a special pregame ceremony to remember and honor the 49 victims and the first-responders of the Pulse nightclub shooting in June, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
A series of tributes began with a No. 49 banner – inscribed with each of the names of the victims – being raised to the rafters before a moment of silence was held. A video highlighting the community’s unity following the events was then shown on the big screen. Survivors of the attacks, family members of the victims and Pulse employees were on hand as guests of the Magic.
