Photo gallery: Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers | Fri., Oct. 22, 2016

Miami Heat forward Luke Babbitt looks to pass the ball against Philadelphia's forward Dario Saric, in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Pedro Portal
pportal@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic, passes the ball against Philadelphia's G/F Hollis Thompson #31 and Jahlil Okafor (C) #8, in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Wayne Ellington, drives to the basket against Philadelphia's Forward Robert Covington in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's center Hassan Whiteside drives to the basket against Philadelphia's center Jahlil Okafor in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's center Willie Reed dunks over Philadelphia's forward Rican Holmes in the first quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Tyler Johnson gets crushed by Philadelphia's forward Jeramy Grant and forward Richaun Holmes as he drives to the basket in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's guard Rodney McGruder shoots to the basket in the second quarter of the team’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward Justise Winslow runs for the ball against Philadelphia's forward Richaun Holmes and guard Nik Stauskas in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Dolphins player Ndamukong Suh watches the Miami Heat game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's center Hassan Whiteside goes to the basket against Philadelphia's forward Richaun Holmes in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's center Hassan Whiteside, reacts after scoring against Philadelphia's forward Richaun Holmes in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward Derrick Williams, goes to the basket against Philadelphia's center Jahlil Okafor, in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward James Johnson goes to the basket against Philadelphia's forward Richaun Holmes (left) and forward Jeramy Grant in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's forward Justise Winslow drives to the basket against Philadelphia's forward Robert Covington in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside dunks over Philadelphia's center Jahlil Okafor in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's Willie Reed, goes to the basket against Philadelphia's Hollis Thompson and center Joel Embiid in the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
Miami Heat's dancers performed during the second quarter of their game at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Oct. 21, 2016.
