Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets | Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016

Charlotte Hornets' Roy Hibbert (55) blocks a shot by Miami Heat's Dion Waiters (11) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Marco Belinelli, left, shoots over Miami Heat's Dion Waiters, right, in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, dunks over Miami Heat's Okaro White, left, in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat's Dion Waiters, center, looks to pass as Charlotte Hornets' Roy Hibbert (55) defends in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, left, talks with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra directs his team against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP
Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) tries to block a pass by Miami Heat's Briante Weber (12) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thurs., Oct. 20, 2016.
Chuck Burton
AP