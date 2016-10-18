Photo gallery: Orlando Magic at Miami Heat | Tues., Oct. 18, 2016

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters drives against the Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, 10, and forward Jeff Green the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson hits a three point basket against the Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward James Johnson goes to the basket against the Orlando Magic center Stephen Zimmerman Jr., 33, in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against the Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, 9, in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson dunks against the Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson passes the ball against the Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka, 7, and center Nikola Vucevic, 9, in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters goes to the basket against the Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka, 7, the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives against the Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, 9, and guard Elfrid Payton in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against the Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka, 7, and guard Elfrid Payton in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson pass the ball against the Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka, 7, and center Nikola Vucevic, 9, in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Willie Reed shoots over against the Orlando Magic forward Jeff Green, 34, and center Nikola Vucevic in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder goes to the basket against the Orlando Magic guard C.J. Wilcox in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic goes to the basket against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams hits a three point basket against the Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic shoots over the Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, 9, in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat dancers performance during in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington drives against against the Orlando Magic center Stephen Zimmerman Jr., 33, in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat dancers performance during in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Rodney McGruder, 17, battle for a loose ball against the Orlando Magic guard Mario Hezonja, 9, in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Orlando Magic guard C.J. Wilcox in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington hits a three points basket against the Orlando Magic guard C.J. Wilcox (not pictured) in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic blocks a shot against against the Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton in the second quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gives instructions to his team in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, 40, passes the ball to teammate guard Rodney McGruder, 17, in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat center Vashil Fernandez shows support to his teammates in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem drives against the Orlando Magic center Stephen Zimmerman Jr. in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson, left, and teammate guard Tyler Johnson talking in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat forward Okaro White dunks against the Orlando Magic guard Nick Johnson in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Briante Weber drives against the Orlando Magic guard Nick Johnson in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Orlando Magic center Stephen Zimmerman Jr. goes to the basket against Miami Heat guard Briante Weber, 12, forward Willie Reed, 35, and forward Okaro White,15 in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson congratulates teammate forward Willie Reed, 35 in the fourth quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tues., Oct. 18, 2016, in Miami.
