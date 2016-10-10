Photo gallery: Heat's annual Red, White and Pink game | Mon., Oct. 10, 2016

During a halftime ceremony Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Halem, hug cancer survivors at the Heat's annual Red, White and Pink game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Oct. 10, 2016.
Miami Heat's mascot Burnie, gets the fans to cheeer during the Heat's annual Red, White and Pink game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Oct. 10, 2016.
Miami Heat's Udonis Halem hugs Ileana Jimenez during a half time ceremony to honor cancer survivors during the Heat's annual Red, White and Pink game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Oct. 10, 2016.
Alissa Navarro screams as the Miami Heat take the court to start the Heat's annual Red, White and Pink game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida on Mon., Oct. 10, 2016.
