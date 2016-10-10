Versatile Johnson starting at shooting guard — for now

2:33 Winslow talks about Heat's preseason win at Wizards Pause

3:05 Spoelstra talks preseason opening win at Wizards

2:22 Haslem talks Wade in a Bulls uniform, anthem plans and Hurricane Matthew

1:49 Erik Spoelstra said it was strange seeing Dwyane Wade play for the Bulls

2:02 Udonis Haslem talks national anthem, preseason opener

4:20 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoeltra talks team bonding, Chris Bosh on final day of camp

3:13 Erik Spoelstra talks team chemistry, James Johnson and Briante Weber

2:41 Erik Spoelstra talks defense and offense on Day 3 of Heat camp

2:43 Miami Heat's Josh McRoberts talks foot injury and more

2:23 Erik Spoelstra talks plan for replacing Bosh, Wade