Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Washington Wizards | Tues., Oct. 4, 2016

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr., right, goes to the basket against Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, left, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, passes the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow (20) goes to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, fouls Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams, left, during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, goes to the basket past Miami Heat guard Briante Weber (12) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. The Heat won 106-95.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) passes the ball over Washington Wizards guard Jarell Eddie (8) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. The Heat won 106-95.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, right, talks with forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. The Heat won 106-95.
Nick Wass
AP
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra points during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. The Heat won 106-95.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) battles for the ball against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7), of Slovenia, during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. The Heat won 106-95.
Nick Wass
AP
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) looks to pass the ball against Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (21) and forward James Johnson (16) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016, in Washington. The Heat won 106-95.
Nick Wass
AP