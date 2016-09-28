Heat’s McRoberts tired of being ‘the big white guy who gets hurt all the time’

2:23 Erik Spoelstra talks plan for replacing Bosh, Wade Pause

2:23 Udonis Haslem says memories of Wade, Bosh still with him

2:50 Erik Spoelstra says players extremely well conditioned for start of camp

0:53 Derrick Williams talks about Heat Media Day

1:10 Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside laments the passing of Jose Fernandez

0:42 Miami Heat's Goran Dragić and Udonis Haslem at media day

1:29 Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talks about Chris Bosh

2:44 Miami Heat's Goran Dragic addresses Chris Bosh news, Dwyane Wade departure

2:52 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and wife Nikki sing song from 'Grease'

1:01 Dwyane Wade hosts Miami bike ride before start of season with Chicago Bulls