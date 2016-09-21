Bosh says Heat is still ‘making sure that I can get back on the court’

The Miami Heat has been putting forward Chris Bosh through a physical examination and a battery of tests this week, and it was evident Wednesday afternoon the 11-time All-Star still has not been medically cleared by the team to return to the court yet.
“Things have changed quite a bit for me, but I'm still in good spirits,” Bosh said Wednesday afternoon during a Facebook Live broadcast with fans meant to discuss his new self-directed documentary Rebuilt, the tale of his bout with blood clots and his potential return to the NBA this coming season.
“I know things will work out for the best,” Bosh continued. “And really, we're just in the process of making sure that I can get back on the court.”
Bosh was led to believe the Heat would clear him to play, and that was his expectation before he arrived in Miami last weekend.
Though the Heat has become more receptive with the idea of Bosh taking blood thinners and playing, as Bosh and union officials were led to believe in recent weeks, the team must still feel comfortable with the results of Bosh’s medical tests this week before clearing him.
The Heat, which open training camp in the Bahamas next Tuesday, continue to decline comment on Bosh.
If Bosh is not cleared, he is expected to pursue the issue with the NBA Players Association. He has said he has every intention of playing this season.
Bosh is due $76 million over the next three seasons and the only way he would not count against the Heat’s salary cap next summer is if he plays fewer than 10 games and is medically forced to retire.
Bosh and Heat doctors have not seen eye-to-eye, dating to March, when Bosh found a doctor who was receptive to clearing him to play, and Heat doctors strongly disagreed.
In his continuing series for the digital series Uninterrupted, Bosh revealed Tuesday that after a blood clot was discovered in his calf two days before the All-Star game in February, Heat doctors “told me my season is over, my career is probably over. And this is just how it is.”
“I felt… I was written off, put it to the side and matter-of-factly,” Bosh said in Lost, the first episode of Rebuilt. “If a doctor tells me this is how it is and I don’t buy that, then I think I have the right to disagree with you. I know inside me I have a lot of talent, a lot of ability. I know I have it. It’s not a matter of if I’m going to play again, it’s when. So I took the bull by the horn.”
Bosh hired his own doctors this summer and has found at least one who said he can play while taking blood thinners that are out of his system by game time, a routine followed by NHL player Tomas Fleishmann.
“I'm not going to lie to you guys it's been a very, very difficult time,” said Bosh, who has not played beyond the All-Star break each of the last two seasons because of bouts with blood clots.
“It's been long. It's been tedious. I think that's kind of the part of the process that makes it special and frustrating and this huge emotional rollercoaster.”
NBA power broker Maverick Carter, LeBron James’ longtime manager who helped create Uninterrupted, the website hosting Bosh’s documentary episodes and other video segments from star athletes in various sports, joined Bosh for roughly six minutes on Facebook Live before his internet connection fell through.
Carter asked Bosh what it feels like to be directing a film about himself.
“It's been very confusing,” Bosh responded. “Sometimes I don't always want to do things – especially after having such a grueling workout day in and day out and just trying to prepare my body and going through the process of getting back into it.
“I don't know man, it's been hard. This has been different because I have to tell myself what I need to do. It's kind of this duality where yeah I'm trying to direct this thing and [think at the same time] what do people want to see, and how is this story going to come together?
“I'm not big on wanting to get people to see it some kind of way. I want you to see it how you see it. I don't want to plug something in your head – you should be happy when you see this; you should be sad. However you feel, you roll with those feelings and take it with the way you want it.”
After a fielding a question on center Hassan Whiteside, a fan asked Bosh if he thinks his experience over the last two years will make him stronger personally as well as a better teammate.
“Yeah, I do,” Bosh replied. “I'm a huge believer in tough times run you through the gauntlet and you [come] out polished and everything. Even the Phoenix came from the fire, right? I'm just hoping this fire goes out very soon and I kind of emerge from it brand new.”
Bosh ended his 17-minute Q&A session on Facebook by saying of the Heat, “We're going to have a great season. I can't wait to get back out there on the court and really just play basketball and do what I'm supposed to do and do what I do best.”
