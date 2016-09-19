How Dwyane Wade spent his last big weekend in Miami-Wade County

Before heading off to Chicago and a gig with his hometown Bulls, Dwyane Wade had quite the weekend in Miami.
The former Miami Heat superstar kicked things off with the unveiling of digital billboards around town with the wording ‘thank you Miami,’ including one not far from the AmericanAirlines Arena.
“There’s so much you want to say,” said Wade, who also attended the Kanye West concert at AAA on Friday.
“What are the most simple words, but what means the most is just ‘Thank you.’ Just simply those words mean a lot. So, it was something that I was thinking about, coming back to Miami for the last time, before the season started.”
Wade Farewell dinner with my brothers @DwyaneWade @ThisIsUD pic.twitter.com/9iVh50zeyF— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 18, 2016
On Saturday, Wade headlined a bike ride through Coconut Grove with Miami police officers to promote unity.
Wade was joined, as usual, by Udonis Haslem.
“This community has been a part of me for 13 years,” Wade said, “and when it’s a part of you for that long it’s a part of you forever.”
Later that night, and into Sunday morning, Wade was feted by friends and former teammates at a dinner and night club session.
Wade’s ‘Miami Farewell Dinner’ was hosted by Chef Michael Schwartz at the new Fi'lia at SLS Brickell. The group then moved on to Rockwell on Washington Avenue.
Wade, 34, spent 13 seasons with the Heat before deciding to leave this offseason.
The Heat offered Wade a two-year contract worth $40 million but he instead took the $47 million offered by the Bulls.
Wade, the MVP of the 2006 NBA Finals, won three titles with the Heat during his time here.
“I’m excited to go back to the place I’ve always envisioned playing basketball,” Wade told Ripa.
If you haven't seen it yet, Dwyane Wade has a "Thank you, Miami" billboard up near 395 and the arena. pic.twitter.com/vhxGyEKQ6i— Greg Cote (@gregcote) September 16, 2016
“Being a kid growing up, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls [were] the team for us. I’ve always envisioned myself — being in the backyard with a Bulls jersey on — always envisioned Dwyane Wade’s name being called in the United Center.
“I get an opportunity to live that dream out now.”
