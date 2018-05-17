NBA legend puts Florida mega-mansion up for sale. The price tag: A cool $28 Million

Former Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat star Shaquille O'Neal's Florida mansion near Orlando is up for sale at $28 Million.
The house includes a "Shaq Center" for fitness and the "Shaq-apulco" for outdoor swimming, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The home, located on about 3 acres in Windermere, is about 31,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms, Premier Sotheby's International Realty listing agent Danial Natoli said.
"This one-of-kind estate was designed for one of the most dominant players in the history of the NBA," Natoli told the Orlando Sentinel. "Every exquisite detail has been curated to deliver the ultimate luxury living experience."
O'Neal's mansion has a roughly 6,000-square foot basketball court with a Miami Heat logo. Shaq played for the Heat between 2004 and 2008.
The swimming area has a 95-foot long pool with a "rock waterfall and hot tub," the Wall Street Journal reported.
A Hall of Fame basketball player, O'Neal began his career with the Orlando Magic before enjoying championship success with the Los Angeles Lakers and later with the Heat.
O'Neal is now a basketball analyst on TNT's "Inside the NBA," alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson.
Other highlights of the mansion, according to the Wall Street Journal and Orlando Sentinel:
- Walk-in cigar humidor with wine storage.
- Triangular saltwater fish tank as one room's main feature, while another fishtank "blends into an accompanying mural to create the image of a truck with O'Neal as the driver."
- Two garages to fit roughly 17 cars.
- Swim-up bar with covered outdoor kitchen and a life-sized Superman statue sits on Lake Butler.
- "Gentleman's room" with game tables, wet bar, wine refrigerator, sink, ice maker and balcony.
- Dance and recording studio.
- Covered boat dock and electric boat lift.
- Soundproof home theater with a long bar
- Gallery hall designed for an art collection
O'Neal purchased the property for $3.95 Million in 1993, according to public records the Wall Street Journal obtained.
The Orlando Sentinel reported O'Neal and Central Floridians have "had a rock relationship ... after he referred to Orlando as a 'dried up little pond.'"
The Orlando Sentinel also reported O'Neal later "expressed regret for ever leaving the Orlando Magic."
