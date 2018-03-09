Hot-shooting NBA team’s Hanukkah menorah recalled for potential fire hazard

Menorahs given out by the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the middle of 2017’s Hanukkah might not make it safely through the holiday’s eight nights. As such, they’ve suffered the rarity of being a recalled fan premium.
The problem, as described in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The glue that holds the menorah’s candleholders can melt causing the candleholders and the lit candles to fall off, posing fire and burn hazards.”
Menorah makers Bensussen Deutch & Associates “has received one report of the glue melting and causing the candleholder to fall off.”
No injuries have been reported. No replacement or repair is offered by BDA. It’s just advised that those with the menorahs dispose of them or, at least, keep them solely as a decorative item.
Never miss a local story.
The menorahs placed little basketballs under each candleholder and a little basket under the ball and candleholder for the shamash candle, which is used to light the other candles each night of Hanukkah. They were given to ticketholders as promotional premiums for Golden State’s Jewish Heritage Night, the team’s Dec. 14 home game against Dallas on the third night of Hanukkah.
The Warriors won, 112-97.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments