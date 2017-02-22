Retired WNBA player: I was bullied for being heterosexual

Retired WNBA player Candice Wiggins has been trending on social media and making national headlines since she told the San Diego Union-Tribune in a story published Monday that she was bullied during her eight-year career because she is heterosexual.
She went on to claim that the league is “98 percent” gay and that as a straight woman she was forced to play in a “toxic” environment.
“Me being heterosexual and straight, and being vocal in my identity as a straight woman was huge,” said Wiggins, a Stanford graduate. “I would say 98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay women. It was a conformist type of place. There was a whole different set of rules they (the other players) could apply.”
The issue of homosexuality and homophobia in women’s college basketball was the subject of a Miami Herald report in 2014.
Wiggins was the No. 3 pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft, and won a championship with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011. She retired last Martch.
