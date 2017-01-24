Is Dwyane Wade thinking about leaving the Chicago Bulls after just one season?

Dwyane Wade spent 13 seasons with the Miami Heat.
His stay with the Chicago Bulls will most definitely be shorter but just one season?
On Tuesday, Wade told the Chicago Sun-Times that he would consider opting out of the two-year deal he signed with the Bulls if things don’t change.
The Bulls, who visit the Magic on Tuesday and play host to the Heat on Friday, are a game under-.500 after beating Sacramento on Saturday night.
That’s not what Wade counted on when he left Miami as a free agent over the summer.
When asked if the Bulls’ average play would have him consider leaving after one season, Wade said “Listen, I wouldn’t lie to you and say no. Of course. I can’t play this game forever.
“I just turned 35 and I have a number in my head on how long I want to play, and at the end of the day you want to be in a situation, whether it’s a competitive situation or whatever it may be.”
So, free agency could be in the offing for Wade once again this summer?
“No question about it, what happens throughout this year as I go into my summer, I’ll definitely take a look at it,” Wade continued. “I take my career seriously, and where I am, where I want to be, and I will do the same thing this summer.”
Despite being 22-23, the Bulls currently hold the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and would have a first-round matchup with old pal LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
.@DwyaneWade left it all on the floor tonight! pic.twitter.com/z3HsXZyObw— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2017
