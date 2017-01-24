Cavs losing, LeBron pouting

The defending NBA champs are scuffling and King James is stewing.
After slumping Cleveland lost to lowly New Orleans on Monday -- the Cavaliers’ fifth loss in seven games -- LeBron James groused that the organization wasn’t doing its part.
“We’re not better than last year,” James told reporters. “From a personnel standpoint.”
Yes, the Miami Heat did a Buster Douglas on Golden State on Monday, flooring the Warriors in a 105-102 shocker. But the Warriors had won seven straight before that and own the NBA’s best record.
The Cavs are in a bonafide funk, and James isn’t one bit happy about it, all but pointing an accusatory finger at the front office for doing too little. While the Warriors were out signing Kevin Durant after losing to the Cavs in the NBA Finals, Cleveland made only minor changes, signing Mike Dunleavy (who has since been traded for Kyle Korver) and aging veteran Chris “Birdman” Andersen (done for the season with a knee injury).
James reached his breaking point Monday after the Cavs lost to a 18-27 Pelicans team that was playing without Anthony Davis.
“I just hope that we’re not satisfied as an organization,” James said. “I just hope we’re not satisfied.”
James didn’t stop there.
“It’s like when you don’t have bodies. It’s tough,” he said. “The (expletive) grind of the regular season. We’re a top-heavy team. We have a top-heavy team. We top-heavy as (expletive). It’s me (Kyrie Irving), (Kevin Love). It’s top-heavy.
“I’m not singling out anybody. I’m not, ‘Yeah, we won (the title), but (expletive) you know what, let’s see if we can do something.”
