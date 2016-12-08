LeBron James plays water bottle challenge during game

How bored was LeBron James during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 126-94 rout of the New York Knicks Wednesday night? So bored that he and teammates on the bench during the fourth quarter started doing the water bottle flip challenge.
For those who don’t know middle schoolers, and may not have heard of the water bottle flip challenge, it is a game in which you toss a half-filled plastic water bottle and try to get it to land standing up. If you land it on the cap end, that is a bonus!
Near the end of ESPN’s telecast of the Cavs-Knicks game, the camera caught James, Kyrie Irving, and Richard Jefferson flipping a water bottle onto the Madison Square Garden floor.
Kyrie & LeBron attempted the water bottle challenge during the @cavs blowout win in MSG... pic.twitter.com/ac6cVjP7px— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2016
At one point, James’ toss is so errant that it lands on the court during play, so he displayed his athleticism and quickness and dove down from his folding chair to retrieve the bottle before anybody (but the camera and nearby fans) noticed.
James did better at basketball, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 32 minutes.
