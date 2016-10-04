‘At guard, from Chicago’ ... It’s Dwyane Wade of the Bulls

For the first time in his NBA career, Dwyane Wade was introduced as a member of a team other than the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Wade, 34, was the first Chicago Bulls starter to be announced Monday to the United Center crowd as the former Heat star made his Chicago debut in a preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Heat will play host to Wade and the Bulls at AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 10.
“I put that book away,” Wade told reporters, referencing the Heat.
“Next time I open that book will be Nov. 10. Right now, my job is to focus on being my best Dwyane Wade here in Chicago at the tender age of 34, bringing something to this team, organization and city.
“And it's no pressure on me because my expectation of myself will always be higher than outside expectations.”
The Heat and Wade parted ways after 13 seasons this summer in a contentious divorce; Miami offered Wade a two-year deal worth $40 million and he took Chicago’s offer of two years and close to $48 million and returned to his hometown.
In his exhibition debut Monday, Wade played 12 minutes and scored six points. Milwaukee took the game 93-91.
The Miami Heat open its preseason Tuesday night at Verizon Center against the host Washington Wizards.
