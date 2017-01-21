Photo gallery: 28th annual Race Of Champions at Marlins Park | Sat., Jan. 21, 2017

Miami resident Juan Pablo Montoya of Team Colombia reaches the finish line to win the Race Of Champions against Tom Kristensen of Team Nordic in a head-to-head finale on a racetrack inside Marlins Park on Saturday.
Driver Juan Pablo Montoya, team Colombia, drives his last lap to win the ROC Race of Champions Miami defeating Tom Kristensen, team Nordic,, during the first day of the ROC Miami 2017, the first one celebrated in the USA, at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Jan. 21, 2017.
Driver Juan Pablo Montoya, team Colombia (right), greets his rival Tom Kristensen, team Nordic, at the finish line after defeating him to win the ROC Race of Champions Miami during the first day of the ROC Miami 2017, the first one celebrated in the USA, at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Jan. 21, 2017.
Driver Juan Pablo Montoya (left), team Colombia and Tom Kristensen, team Nordic, sprayed the media with champagne after Montoya wins the ROC Race of Champions Miami after defeating Kristensen, during the first day of the ROC Miami 2017, the first one celebrated in the USA, at the Marlins Park in Little Havana in Miami on Jan. 21, 2017.
Miami resident and IndyCar driver Juan Pablo Montoya shows off the trophy for winning the Race Of Champions held on a racetrack inside Marlins Park on Saturday.
