Drivers aren’t the only ones nervous at Homestead

It’s not just the drivers in the Championship 4 who feel the pressure of the Ford Championship Weekend held at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
"Well, I'm not nervous or anything," said Joe Gibbs, who owns the NASCAR Sprint Cup teams for both Kyle Busch and Edwards. "I just walked into the women's restroom. No harm, no foul."
Gibbs is one of three owners with rides in the Cup finals as Rick Hendrick (Jimmie Johnson) and Roger Penske (Joey Logano) joined him in the press room Friday afternoon to talk about the upcoming race.
Penske, celebrating his 50th season in auto racing, is trying to become the first owner of an Indy Car and NASCAR Cup series champion in the same year.
"For me and for Team Penske, and certainly after 50 years, I probably should get the hell out of here," Penske said. "But I've got some work to do just to try to keep you guys honest."
Johnson is going for history and trying to become only the third driver to win seven Cup championships going the legendary Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.
"I still say Jimmie will get more credit when he’s done than he’ll get when he’s driving," Hendrick said.
▪ The speedway announced the grandstand for Sunday’s 400 is sold out for the third consecutive years although tickets in the ‘Pit Road Cabanas’ and ‘FanVision Fan Zone’ remain for sale. Tickets for Saturday’s Xfinity race are also still available.
▪ One of the more popular aspects of coming to Homestead is the annual fishing tournament held on the infield lake. Put on by Hall of Fame drag racer – and South Florida native – Darrell Gwynn, the ‘Hot Rods and Reels’ tournament pits drivers, owners and support personnel in pursuit of the biggest bass.
And it’s not just the fishing that brings in the likes of Richard Childress, Ryan Newman and Bobby Allison: It’s the chance to help out.
Gwynn, paralyzed since a crash in England in 1990, holds the tournament to benefit his chapter of the Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis.
One of the beneficiaries of the Darrell Gwynn Quality of Life Chapter is 7-year-old Manny Martinez who was presented with a custom wheelchair. Martinez, paralyzed before birth because of a stroke, had grown out of his old chair and his new one allows him to be more mobile.
"Each year I am humbled by the sponsors, drivers, owners and our friends at the Homestead-Miami Speedway," Gwynn said in a statement, "who always help us stand up for those who can’t."
Allison’s team won Friday’s event with three bass caught totaling 4.61 pounds. The largest fish caught weighed in at 2.62 pounds by driver Martin Truex Jr.
▪ Six local charities will be honored before Sunday’s race with the Homestead-Miami Speedway awarding grants totaling $40,000 to efforts which "support youth development."
Those receiving the grants include:
▪ A Chance for Therapy which helps children with incurable neurological disabilities in Miami-Dade County.
▪ Camillus House’s Youth Housing Initiative which provides emergency and transitional housing for youth who are homeless and/or emerging from the foster care system.
▪ FIU Foundation Formula SAE is a student-run organization which "focuses on applying engineering principles learned in the classroom to creating an open cockpit race car."
▪ Hispanic Business Initiative Fund benefits "young entrepreneurs and low-to-moderate income level families to work on developing a solid foundation for opening up a business."
▪ Lauren’s Kids aim is to "help spread the ‘Safer, Smarter Schools’ abuse prevention curriculum to more children in the community."
▪ Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services provides emergency shelter for "more than 1,000 children who are runaway, at risk, neglected, abandoned, abused, truant and/or in foster care."
Ford Championship Weekend
NASCAR at Homestead
When: Championship races for Sprint Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, Friday through Sunday.
Where: Homestead-Miami Speedway, 1 Speedway Boulevard, Homestead.
The track: 1.5 miles, paved surface. Capacity 46,000. Track lap record set by Jamie McMurray at 181.111 mph in 2003 qualifying.
Format: The three championship events are races within races. There will be an individual champion for each of the three races, but the season-long champion must come from the top four drivers, based on points, entering the races.
Defending champions: Trucks 200: Erik Jones for the season series, Matt Crafton for the individual race; Xfinity 300: Chris Buescher for the season series, Kyle Larson for the individual race; Sprint Cup 400: Kyle Busch for both the season series and the individual race.
Tickets: Call 305-230-5255.
Racing schedule
Saturday: Gates open 9:30 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying, 11:15 a.m. (NBCSN); Sprint Cup Series final practice at 1 p.m. (NBCSN); Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at 3:45 p.m. (NBCSN).
Sunday: Gates open 10 a.m. Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at 2:30 p.m. (NBC).
