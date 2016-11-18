Tony Stewart ponders life after racing

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart talks to reporters about life after his finished racing on Nov. 18, 2016.

National

Driver plows into Oregon restaurant

Surveillance video captured the moment a car plowed into an Oregon restaurant leaving it heavily damaged. The driver told police that he had mistaken the gas pedal for the brake while trying to park the car. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident. No one was injured in the crash.

