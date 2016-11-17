NASCAR’s ‘Final Four’ hit up South Beach, ready to run in Homestead

Joey Logano says he doesn’t care about Jimmie Johnson’s run at NASCAR history and a possible seventh Cup championship.
That’s how the ‘young buck’ in a group of four contenders is approaching Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The championship race pits four drivers in a winner-take-all chase for the 2016 Sprint Cup title.
Kyle Busch won the Homestead race — and Cup crown — last year and is joined by Logano, Johnson and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Carl Edwards in the run for the series championship.
The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. Sunday for the Sprint Cup season finale (NBC).
When the sun starts to set at @HomesteadMiami, the action ratchets ⬆️!#TheChase pic.twitter.com/bcLACVkBsu— NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 18, 2016
“I care about mine,” Logano said when asked about Johnson vying to join Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty as the only Cup drivers to win seven series championships.
“It doesn’t really make me nervous who I’m going up against. Like I said up there, I’ve got to beat everybody, and not just the four drivers that are sitting up there. I’ve got to beat everyone, and that’s a pressure that I love.”
The ‘Championship 4’ drivers made their first public South Florida public appearances Thursday at Media Day held at the Loews Miami Beach.
Johnson, 41, spoke about potentially tying the legendary Earnhardt and Petty but said his main goal Sunday is to simply win the race in front of him.
“It would be a massive honor to join Petty and Earnhardt, without a doubt,” said Johnson, who won his first five championships from 2006-10 and won No. 6 in 2013. “I hope that I can do that someday. If it's not this year, we'll be back next year, and we're going to try again.”
Edwards, who finished second at Homestead in 2011 and ultimately second behind the retiring Tony Stewart for the series title as well, called what Johnson is attempting to accomplish Sunday “spectacular.”
“It’s an honor to be a part of this group,” said Edwards, who clinched his spot in the final four with a win last weekend at Texas.
“These guys are really fierce competitors. They’re at the top of their game, and yeah, it’s hard when you’re in it to look at it that way, to look at it objectively. Whatever happens, if we win the championship, we win. If we don’t, it’s going to be hard to look at it as a great sporting event objectively, but it should be a heck of a race.
“It’s going to be neat.”
