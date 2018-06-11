These two South American soccer teams will play in Miami in September

Colombian soccer fans who don't get to watch their World Cup team live in Russia will get to see "Los Cafeteros" at Hard Rock Stadium in a Sept. 7 friendly against Venezuela.

The match, which was announced on Monday, will kick off at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 18 through TicketMaster and at 1-800-745-3000. A special pre-sale opens June 15 for Dolphins season-ticket holders and other stadium VIPs.

A sellout crowd is expected, as both teams have huge fan followings in South Florida and many fans in the past have flown in from other parts of the country and the world for their matches.

The game is being presented by Relevent, the soccer arm of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' company, and CMN Sports.

"We are happy to partner with Relevent to present these two talented teams," said Henry Cardenas, president of CMN Sports. "Colombia is a World Cup team and has shown enormous potential, and this should be a great match for Venezuela. We hope the fans enjoy this South American rivalry in one of the most important stadiums in the United States."

Colombia, led by superstar James Rodriguez, will face Japan, Poland and Senegal in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, which begins Thursday in Russia.

Joining Rodriguez on the team are David Ospina (Arsenal), Santiago Arias (PSV), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus), and captain Radamel Falcao (Mónaco).

Venezuela's "Vino Tinto" team includes José Velásquez (Veracruz), Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy), Júnior Moreno (DC United) and Josef Martínez (Atlanta United).



