2018 World Cup Fan Guide: Everything You Need to Know

2018 World Cup Ultimate Fan Guide

When: June 14-July 15

Where: Russia.

Cities: Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Saransk, Ekaterinburg, Rostov-on-Don

No. of Teams: 32

Past 5 Champions:

FILE - In this July 13, 2014 file photo German players celebrate with the trophy after the World Cup final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Germany coach Joachim Loew is brimming with confidence just over three weeks before what he calls the country’s “golden generation” begins its World Cup defense against Mexico. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

2014: Germany (Runner-up Argentina).

2010: Spain (Runner-up Netherlands)

2006: Italy (Runner-up France)

2002: Brazil (Runner-up Germany)

1998: France (Runner-up Brazil)

TV (Full Schedule below): FOX Sports, Telemundo. Fox will show 38 games live, most-ever for English-language U.S. network. FS1 will show 26 matches, and all 64 are on Fox Sports Go and Fox Sports Match Pass. Telemundo will air 56 matches live, the other 8 on Universo.

FIFA World Cup trophy

Groups

A-Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

B-Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

C-France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

D-Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

E-Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

F-Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

G-Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

H-Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Favorites: Germany, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, France

Underdogs to Watch: Belgium, Iceland, Mexico, Colombia

Standout Players: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Neymar (Brazil), Mo Salah (Egypt), James Rodriguez (Colombia), Gabriel Jesus (Brazil), Eden Hazard (Belgium), Luis Suarez (Uruguay), Edinson Cavani (Uruguay), Harry Kane (England), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Kylian Mbappe (France), Timo Werner (Germany), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Luka Modric (Croatia), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium).

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus gestures after he scored his side's 3rd goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Rui Vieira AP

Must-See Group Games

June 14, 11 a.m. – Russia vs. Saudi Arabia: The tournament opening game is always fun. Russia is one of the weakest teams in the field but will have home-field advantage.

June 15, 2 pm. – Portugal vs. Spain: The past two European champions meet in a huge Group B game. Cristiano Ronaldo vs. his Real Madrid teammates.

Iceland's fans won the world over with their ThunderClap cheers during the 2016 European championship. Thanassis Stavrakis AP

June 16, 9 a.m. – Argentina vs. Iceland: Lionel Messi and Co. vs the underdog team with its lovable fans and their ThunderClap cheer.

Germany's Leon Goretzka scores during the Confederations Cup, semifinal soccer match between Germany and Mexico, at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

June 17, 11 a.m. – Germany vs. Mexico: The winner of this Group F match is in good shape going forward.

June 28, 2 p.m. – England vs. Belgium: EPL stars Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne vs. English players they know very well.

Where to Catch the Cup





MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Abbey Brewing Company 1115 16 St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110

American Social, 690 SW 1 Ct. Miami; 305-223-7004

Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12 St. Miami; 305-808-5555

Boteco 916 NE 79 St. Miami; 305-757-7735

Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 8300 NW 36 St. Doral; 786-837-8960

Bru’s Room, 8318 Bird Rd (SW 40 St), Miami; 305-220-3995

Buffalo Wild Wings, 5701 Sunset Dr. 305-668-0911 Sunset Place, South Miami

Buffalo Wild Wings 11401 NW 12 St. Miami 305-513-2660

Churchill’s 5501 North East 2nd Ave N. Miami 305-757-1807

Clevelander Hotel 1020 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach 305-532-4006

Doral Billiards & Sports Bar 7800 NW 25th St. Doral 305-592-8486

Duffy’s, 3969 NE 163 St., North Miami Beach; 305-760-2124

Duffy’s Tavern 2108 SW 57th Ave. Miami 305-264-6580

El Rincon Asturiano 225 SW 17 Ave. Miami 305-643-8822

Fado Irish Pub 900 S.Miami Ave. 786-924-0972

Finnegan’s Way 1344 Ocean Dr. Miami Beach 305-672-7747

Flanigan’s all locations.

Fontainebleau Hotel 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886

Foxhole 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511

Fritz and Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way Coral Gables 305-774-1883

The Grove Spot 3324 Virginia St. Coconut Grove 305-774-6696

Hofbrau 943 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-538-8066

Irish Times 5850 Sunset Dr. South Miami 305-667-4114

John Martin’s 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-445-3777

Little Hoolies, 13135 SW 89 Place, Miami; 305-252-9155

Macy’s International Mall Men’s Court, 1455 NW 107 Ave. Doral

Mike’s at Venetia, 555 NE 15 St, 9th floor, Miami; 305-374-5731

Miller’s Ale House, 1209, 3271 NW 87 Ave., Doral; 305-760- 2124

Manolo’s 7300 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-868-4381

Novecento 1414 Brickell Ave. Miami Beach 305-403-0900

Playwright Irish Pub 1265 Washington Ave. Miami Beach 305-534-0667

Rok BRGR (3 locations), 208 SW 2nd St, Ft. Lauderdale; 5800 SW 73 St. South Miami; 600 Silks Run #120 Hallandale Beach

Sandbar Sports Grill, 3064 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove; 305-444-5270

Segafredo L’Originale 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach; 305-673-0047

Shuckers Bar and Grill, 1819 79th St Causeway, Miami Beach; 305-866-1570

Sports Grill, 1559 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-668-0396. For information at other locations: www.sportsgrillmiami.com

Stone Sports Bar Brickell City Centre 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami 786-482-2097

Sunset Tavern, 7230 SW 59 Ave. South Miami; 305-665-9996

Sushi Samba Dromo 600 Lincoln Rd. Miami Beach 305-673-5337

Tapas y Tintas, 448 Espanola Way, Miami Beach; 305-538-8272

Tom’s NFL 5001 NW 36 St., Miami Springs 305-888-6022

ToroToro Miami 100 Chopin Plaza, downtown Miami 305-372-4710

Vares Sports Bar 1250 S. Miami Ave, Miami . 305-577-7779

Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2 Ave. Miami; 305-239-8833

Yard House 320 San Lorenzo Ave., Coral Gables; 305-447-9273

BROWARD COUNTY





Bokamper’s 15500 SW 29 St. Miramar 754-400-8558

Bokamper’s 1280 South Pine Island Rd, Plantation 954-533-7152

Fox & Hound 4812 N. Dixie Highway Ft Lauderdale 954-491-8869

Mickey Byrnes Irish Pub 1921 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood 954-921-2317

Carolina Ale House 2618 Weston Road, Weston; 954-217-1233

The Ambry 3016 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-771-7342

Stout Bar and Grill 3419 N. Andrews Ave. Oakland Park 754-223-5678

Waxy O’Connor’s 1095 S.E. 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-9299

Kingshead Pub 2692 N. University Dr., Sunrise; 954-572-5933

Duffy's

811 S. University Dr., Plantation 954-473-0477

1804 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-713-6363

FULL TV SCHEDULE (Telemundo broadcasts begin a half hour before FOX, FS1)

Wednesday, June 13

Two-Hour Preview Special

7 p.m. Telemundo

GROUP PLAY

Thursday, June 14

11 AM – Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FOX, Telemundo

Friday, June 15

8 AM – Egypt vs Uruguay, FS1, Telemundo

11 AM – Morocco vs Iran, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Portugal vs Spain, FOX, Telemundo

Saturday, June 16

6 AM – France vs Australia, FS1, Telemundo

9 AM – Argentina vs Iceland, FOX, Telemundo

Noon – Peru vs Denmark, FS1, Telemundo

3 PM – Croatia vs Nigeria, FS1, Telemundo

Sunday, June 17

8 AM – Costa Rica vs Serbia, FOX, Telemundo

11:00 AM – Germany vs Mexico, FS1, Telemundo

2 PM – Brazil vs Switzerland, FS1, Telemundo

Monday, June 18

8 AM – Sweden vs Korea Republic, FS1, Telemundo

11 AM – Belgium vs Panama, FS1, Telemundo

2 PM – Tunisia vs England, FS1, Telemundo

Tuesday, June 19

8 AM – Colombia vs Japan, FS1, Telemundo

11 AM – Poland vs Senegal, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Russia vs Egypt, FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, June 20

8 AM – Portugal vs Morocco, FS1, Telemundo

11 AM – Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Iran vs Spain, FOX, Telemundo

Thursday, June 21

8 AM – Denmark vs Australia, FS1, Telemundo

11 AM – France vs Peru, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Argentina vs Croatia, FOX, Telemundo

Friday, June 22

8 AM – Brazil vs Costa Rica, FS1, Telemundo

11 AM – Nigeria vs Iceland, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Serbia vs Switzerland, FOX, Telemundo

Saturday, June 23

8 AM – Belgium vs Tunisia, FOX, Telemundo

11 AM – Korea Republic vs Mexico, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Germany vs Sweden, FOX, Telemundo

Sunday, June 24

8 AM – England vs Panama, FS1, Telemundo

11 AM – Japan vs Senegal, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Poland vs Colombia, FOX, Telemundo

Monday, June 25

10 AM – Uruguay vs Russia, FOX, Telemundo; Saudi Arabia vs. Egypt, FS1, Universo

2 PM – Iran vs Portugal, FOX, Telemundo; Spain vs Morocco, FS1, Universo

Tuesday, June 26

10 AM – Denmark vs France, FOX, Universo; Australia vs Peru, FS1, Telemundo

2 PM – Nigeria vs Argentina, FOX, Telemundo; Iceland vs Croatia, FS1, Universo

Wednesday, June 27

10 AM – Mexico vs Sweden, FOX, Telemundo; Korea Republic vs Germany, FS1, Universo

2 PM – Serbia vs Brazil, FOX, Telemundo; Switzerland vs Costa Rica, FS1, Universo

Thursday, June 28

10 AM – Senegal vs Colombia, FOX, Telemundo; Japan vs Poland, FS1, Universo

2 PM – England vs Belgium, FOX, Telemundo; Panama vs Tunisia, FS1, Universo

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30

10 AM – Group C1 vs Group 2D, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Group A1 vs Group B2, FOX, Telemundo

Sunday, July 1

10 AM – Group B1 vs Group A2, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – Group D1 vs Group C2, FOX, Telemundo

Monday, July 2

10 AM – Group E1 vs. Group F2, FS1, Telemundo

2 PM – Group G1 vs. Group H2, FOX, Telemundo

Tuesday, July 3

10 AM – Group F1 vs Group E2, FS1, Telemundo

2 PM – Group H1 vs Group G2, FOX, Telemundo

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6

10 AM – A1-B2 Winner vs C1-D2 Winner, FS1, Telemundo

2 PM – E1-F2 Winner vs G1-H2 Winner, FS1, Telemundo

Saturday, July 7

10 AM – E2-F1 Winner vs G2-H1 Winner, FOX, Telemundo

2 PM – A2-B1 Winner vs. C2-D1 Winner, FOX, Telemundo

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10

A1-B2-C1-D2 Winner vs E1-F2-G1-H2 Winner, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX, Telemundo

Wednesday, July 11

A2-B1-C2-D1 Winner vs. E2-F1-G2-H1 Winner, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX, Telemundo

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14

10 AM – St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX, Telemundo

FINAL

Sunday, July 15

11 AM – Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX , Telemundo