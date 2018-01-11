Ignacio Scocco, left, of Argentina’s River Plate celebrates after scoring against Bolivia’s Wilstermann club, with teammate Carlos Auzqui during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires on Sept. 21.
These two South American soccer powers will play Sunday in a friendly in Lauderhill

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

January 11, 2018 03:08 PM

Two of South America’s most popular teams — River Plate of Argentina and Independiente Santa Fe of Colombia — will play on Sunday afternoon at Central Broward Regional Stadium in the third edition of the Copa Campeones de America.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m.

River Plate is a three-time winner of the Copa Libertadores, and Santa Fe won the 2015 Copa Sudamericana. The annual friendly in South Florida draws current and former Latin American championship club teams.

“We are excited that Copa Campeones de América reaches its third edition and consolidates itself as the go-to event for Floridians and U.S. soccer fans interested in witnessing the best of Latin American soccer,” said Alex Ganly, director of torneos, and JP Reynal, CEO of Onside, both members of the organizing committee. “We thrive on bringing to South Florida, the highest quality teams possible. This will be a rematch of the Recopa Sudamericana, after River and Santa Fe won the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, respectively in 2015.”

River Plate has a total of 56 national and international titles, but is struggling so far this season in 17th place in the league standings. Independiente Santa Fe is one of the most successful teams in Colombia with 16 titles, including nine national championships, and is currently tied for first place in the Colombian league standings.

The stadium is located at 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. Tickets are $40 general admission and available at www.losclasicos.futbol.

River Plate vs. Santa Fe

What: Copa Campeones de America

When: Sunday, Jan. 14

Where: Central Broward Regional Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill

Tickets: $40 general admission, $100 VIP field access at www.losclasicos.futbol

