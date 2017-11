More Videos

1:48 Messi signs contract extension with Barcelona through 2021

1:42 Fans enjoy everything Hard Rock stadium had to offer at El Clasico in Miami

0:39 Fans get ready for 'El Clasico"

0:56 Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos

0:56 FC Barcelona's Andres Iniesta addresses incident with Neymar

0:47 Real Madrid arrives to Miami

1:13 FC Barcelona trains in Miami for El Clasico

1:45 Juventus and PSG kick off El Clasico week in Miami

0:50 Pregame sights and sounds before PSG-Juventus clash in Miami

1:02 Paris Saint Germain Press Conference

1:03 Real Madrid fans gather in Miami to cheer on their team