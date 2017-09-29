Miami FC coach Alessandro Nesta and his team have been atop the NASL standings for 22 consecutive weeks and have already clinched a league semifinal berth heading into Sunday’s home game.
Soccer

Miami FC returns home Sunday vs. Jacksonville

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 3:53 PM

After a month away, the first-place Miami FC returns home to Riccardo Silva Stadium at FIU on Sunday for a 6 p.m. game against in-state rivals, the Jacksonville Armada.

Miami has been atop the NASL standings for 22 weeks and holds a commanding 16-point edge over second-place San Francisco with seven games to play in the regular season. Miami has already clinched a spot in the league semifinals, and will host that game on Nov. 5. Tickets go on sale Sunday at 10 a.m. at 844-MIAMIFC and at miamifc.com/tickets

If Miami were to win the semifinal, it would likely host the NASL Championship game on Nov. 12.

Coach Alessandro Nesta and his team are riding a seven-match unbeaten streak. They are 4-0 against the Armada in 2017 and won their last home meeting against them 4-0. Miami FC leads the league in offense with 50 goals scored and in defense with just 21 goals allowed.

Miami FC vs. Jacksonville Armada

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium FIU

TV/Radio: ESPN3, The CW South Florida, WQBA-1140 AM

Tickets: miamifc.com/tickets or at the stadium gate

