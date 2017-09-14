Parts of the FIU campus are being used as hurricane shelters, and the campus cleanup continues, so the Miami FC game Saturday night has been postponed.
Soccer

Hurricane Irma postpones Miami FC game

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 2:47 PM

The Miami FC home game against the San Francisco Deltas on Saturday has been postponed due to the effects of Hurricane Irma.

Florida International University and Riccardo Silva Stadium remain closed until next week, as the campus gets cleaned up. A makeup date has not been announced.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricane Irma, in Florida and surrounding states and countries. The devastation is enormous, and we know that it will take weeks, months and perhaps longer for many to recover from this horrible disaster,” said Miami FC CEO Sean Flynn. “When we are able, we will reopen the gates to Riccardo Silva Stadium and welcome our incredible fans back to the pitch for more Miami FC action. In the meantime, we join all Floridians in the rebuilding process.”

The Miami FC Foundation pledged $20,000 to the Hurricane Relief Fund at The Miami Foundation to support local relief efforts. Team executives and staff will also be helping relief efforts through its Community Keepers volunteerism program.

“Since day one, The Miami FC and our owner Riccardo Silva have promised to be a team of the community,” said Flynn. “Now more than ever our community needs us, and we are going to do everything we can to help. As an organization, we will invest our time, effort and resources in order to get our city back on its feet.”

To donate to the fund, go to MiamiFoundation.org/relief.

