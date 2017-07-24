Miami on soccer’s world stage as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid battle in El Clasico

Some of the biggest venues in North American sports have or will be part of soccer’s popular International Champions Cup — an exhibition series featuring the best players and teams the sport has to offer.
Miami gets its turn this week.
What a turn it will be.
The ICC, a series of friendlies among teams such as Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, began earlier this month in Detroit.
More than 36,000 filled the baseball home of the Tigers to see PSG and Roma square off 1-1.
Detroit is hoping for an MLS expansion team in the future and the turnout at Comerica Park could help.
“For us, it's great and it's important to get to know many cities,” PSG coach Unai Emery told the Detroit News.
“We appreciate the many fans that came to the games. We're very thankful and very appreciative. We know that baseball is a very important thing in the city and we enjoyed playing in the stadium."
Since then, huge crowds of over 60,000 filed into NFL stadiums in Houston, New Jersey and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Games hosted by NFL stadiums in Los Angeles, Nashville, New England and Washington are still to come.
On Saturday, Orlando’s former Citrus Bowl had over 33,000 on hand to watch Tottenham Hotspur beat PSG 4-2.
Paris Saint-Germain, which held an open practice at Barry University in Miami Shores on Monday morning, will play Juventus on Wednesday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the appetizer for this weekend’s big match at the Dolphins’ stadium.
Appetizer only because Saturday’s game is so grandiose.
Juventus is an Italian powerhouse; Paris Saint-Germain is the best French team.
Yet come Saturday is El Clasico — the much-anticipated South Florida meeting between Spanish powers Real Madrid and Barcelona.
While tickets start at $45 for Wednesday’s game at Hard Rock, only VIP packages (starting at $515 per guest) are available on Ticketmaster.com.
On the secondary ticket market, one can get into Saturday’s game via StubHub for $218 (before fees) and sit in the corner of the upper deck. Good seats in the lower bowl at at about $370.
