Soccer legend Wambach works with Weston youth teams prior to big tournament

United States Women’s Soccer legend Abby Wambach surprised a pair of Weston boys and girls youth soccer teams on Thursday. The two teams recently advanced to the 2017 Danone Nations Cup, which Wambach is the U.S. Ambasador for.
“The Danone Nations Cup is a special event that brings kids from around the globe together for an unforgettable experience, and I’m honored to be part of it,” said Wambach. “I remember playing in tournaments at that age – the friendships I made and skills I learned were invaluable, and went far beyond the soccer field. I’m thrilled to be representing the U.S., and even more excited about this year’s formation of the girl’s tournament.”
The Danone Nations Cup World Final will be held at the Red Bull Arena in New York on Sept. 24, marking the first time in the tournament’s 18-year history it will be played in the U.S. There are 2.5 million youth players from more than 34,000 schools and 11,000 clubs from 33 countries that take part in local, regional and then national Danone Nations Cup competitions, all vying for the one boys team and one girls team champion titles.
