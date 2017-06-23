Miami FC faces Cosmos at home Saturday

Miami FC, riding a 12-game unbeaten streak, is home Saturday night against the New York Cosmos — the only team which has beaten Miami this season.
In the past 10 days, Miami won two games by a combined score of 7-0. They beat Major League Soccer’s Orlando City 3-0 on the road in the U.S. Open Cup with a hat trick by Brazilian forward Pinho, and then trounced second-place NASL team Jacksonville Armada 4-0. Vincenzo Rennella scored two goals in that game, and assisted another.
Miami has a seven-point lead in the league standings and is in good position to win the Spring season championship. Miami has played the Cosmos twice this year. They beat the Cosmos 3-0 on the road, and lost 2-0 at home a week later. Miami leads the NASL with 21 goals, and Rennella is atop the scoring chart with seven goals.
Michelle Kaufman
Boxing on the Beach
Nearly eight years have elapsed since Miami Beach last hosted a fight show. A city known for its deep boxing tradition, highlighted by a three-decade run of Tuesday night cards at the Miami Beach Auditorium and site of the famed 5th Street Gym, Miami Beach lately became another forgotten destination for promoters.
The drought of Miami Beach boxing activity ends Saturday night. Warriors Boxing will present an announced eight-bout card at the Deauville Hotel.
South Florida-based fighters will figure prominently on Saturday’s card. Junior-featherweight Jessy Cruz, a Cutler Bay resident, will face Angel Monrreal in the show’s main event.
Other local fighters scheduled to appear on Saturday’s show include light-heavyweight Robert Daniels Jr., son of the former world cruiserweight champion and junior-middleweight John David Martinez.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35 for general admission up to $100 ringside. For information, call 954-985-1155.
Saturday’s show culminates three consecutive weekends of local cards. After a show at Hialeah Park and Casino on January 13, the South Florida fight calendar remained dark until cards in Miami on June 9 and 17.
Santos A. Perez
